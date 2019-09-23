Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a fine and dry morning with plenty of sunny spells and rain moving in later this afternoon. Top temperatures will be 19C (66F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a fine and dry morning with plenty of sunny spells and rain moving in later this afternoon.
Top temperatures will be 19C (66F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.