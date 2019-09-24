Women walking in rain

Severe weather: Our coverage across the day

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Our live coverage across the day

    Andy Giddings

    BBC News

    We're ending our coverage of today's severe weather here.

    There will be more updates on our BBC Midlands Live page tomorrow from 07:00.

  3. Watch: A month's worth of rain in 12 hours

    Peter Wilson

    BBC Midlands Today Special Correspondent

    Heavy rain and flash flooding have been causing major disruption across much of the Midlands - almost a month's rain fell in just 12 hours.

    Rush hour commuters faced long delays on the roads and some bus and rail services were cancelled.

    In some parts of Birmingham the rising water also caused dozens of homes to flood.

    Video content

    Video caption: Heavy rain and flash flooding caused major disruption across the West Midlands

  4. Environment Agency continues to warn of flooding

    The Environment Agency still has a number of flood alerts in place for Staffordshire and parts of Birmingham after a day of rain.

    And it is warning that with more rain forecast over the coming days, river levels are likely to remain high.

    Oldbury
    Copyright: Oldbury mrs O

  5. Your photos: Sunshine after the rain

    The rain will be back tomorrow, but this evening and overnight we'll get a brief respite.

    These photos were taken by BBC Weather Watchers in Walsall and Kingswood.

    Walsall
    Copyright: Di's Walk
    Kingswood
    Copyright: Kobi + H

  6. Lidl store reopens after flood damage

    The Lidl store in Handsworth had to close earlier today after flood water came through the ceiling of its entrance.

    The company said the leak has now been fixed and the shop has reopened after safety checks were carried out.

    Lidl
    Copyright: Google

  7. Rail services returning to normal after flooding

    BBC News Travel

    The situation on the railway lines appears to have improved and West Midlands Railway said it is no longer affected by flooding, but there are a number of delays around the region.

    Work is continuing to clear a tree off the line between Worcester and Kidderminster and there's a signalling problem at Small Heath.

    National Rail isn't reporting any major problems on the railway lines in the West Midlands.

  8. Flooding leads to extra demand on emergency services

    Flooded roads have been causing problems for the emergency services today.

    Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had seen increased demand on its call centre, with people calling in with reports of flooded properties and crashes caused by surface water.

    Water on road
    Copyright: Henry

    Group commander Stewart Crebbin, from the fire service, said it was also difficult for his crews to get to incidents because they were dealing with flooded roads too.

  9. Weather: 'Autumn has most certainly arrived'

    John Hammond

    Weather forecaster

    The rain is starting to ease up, but a lot more is expected over the coming days.

    Here's a look at the forecast.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for the West Midlands

  10. Home hit by flooding in part of Birmingham

    BBC WM

    Floodwater has entered at least one property in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham.

    Birmingham
    Copyright: PA Media

    Rasheed Campbell called BBC WM to say there was at least six inches of water at his parents' home on Brighton Road.

    "They're 76 years old and are at their wits' end," he said.

    "It's like a river," he added, "all the drains are blocked in this area".

  12. Your photos: Rain continues to fall

    BBC Weather Watchers

    There's no sign of the rain letting up for the time being and the BBC Weather Watchers have been showering us with wet weather photos.

    These ones were taken in Bromyard and Hanbury.

    Bromyard puddle
    Copyright: Postman Les
    Hanbury rain
    Copyright: mrs_strivzy

  13. Car swept away and stuck in deep water

    Some roads have become impassable, even for four-wheel drive vehicles like this one.

    West Midlands Fire Service said it had attempted to cross a ford on Hawkesley Mill Lane in Northfield and was swept 20m away.

    Crews were called out at 13:28 to reports there were two occupants clinging to the roof, but when they arrived the pair had gone.

    They were later found safe and the vehicle will now be recovered.

    Car in water
    Copyright: Les Hancock

  14. Frozen food store flooded

    The Iceland store in Market Drayton is flooded and firefighters are helping staff to clear stock off the shelves.

    They were called out to the store on Cheshire Street at 13:24 and are still there.

    Iceland
    Copyright: Google

  15. Two rescued from flood water

    Fire crews rescued two pensioners who had become stuck in flood water in Birmingham.

    Flood water
    Copyright: BBC

    Russell Dale from West Midlands Fire Service said crews helped push the stranded vehicle in Alum Rock.

    "They were completely soaking wet," he said.

    "We made sure they were all alright before police closed the road off."

  16. In pictures: Heavy flooding causing travel disruption

    Here are some more images from the flooding in Birmingham today.

    Flood
    Copyright: @Leep777
    Longbridge
    Copyright: @GaryDenzil
    View more on twitter
    flood
    Copyright: @Kevinmcgphoto

  17. Fallen tree and flooding on roads

    In Worcester, water is still causing problems on a number of roads, including Hylton Road, Tybridge Street, and The Butts.

    Some bus services have been diverted and the junction of Hylton Road and Henwick Road has been blocked by a fallen tree and wall.

    Tree down on Henwick Road
    Copyright: BBC

    Worcestershire County Council said things should start to return to normal when the rain eases up.

  18. Watch: Flooding affects traffic around Longbridge

    Heavy rain and flash flooding have been affecting roads in the Longbridge area of Birmingham, with rain forecast to continue there until at least 18:00.

    Video content

    Video caption: Longbridge flood water

  19. Play due to resume in Worcestershire match

    BBC Sport

    Play is due to resume at 15:00 in the cricket match between Sussex and Worcestershire at Hove.

    Unless they have any more rain, of course.

    Hove
    Copyright: Sussex CCC

    Sussex were 150-5 at the end of yesterday's play.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top