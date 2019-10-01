Live
Severe weather in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter
Live Reporting
By Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Roads affected by flooding
BBC News Travel
All lanes of the M42 northbound in Warwickshire have just reopened after earlier flooding, but the rain is causing problems elsewhere too.
Flooded railway line affecting services
Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Narborough and Hinckley, and as a result trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.
Trains between Birmingham/Nuneaton and Leicester have been cancelled until flood waters reside.
CrossCountry services are expected to be affected until at least 18:00.
Flash flooding warnings issued
Intense rainfall in Worcestershire is causing flash flooding, the city council has said.
Video: How long is the rain expected to last?
A severe weather warning remains in place until 20:00 but after that it should be a cloudy night with some showers and lows of 3C (37F).
Live updates: Flash flooding hits the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
The West Midlands is experiencing some flash flooding due to severe rain.
