Severe weather in the West Midlands: Latest updates

By Andy Giddings

  1. Roads affected by flooding

    BBC News Travel

    All lanes of the M42 northbound in Warwickshire have just reopened after earlier flooding, but the rain is causing problems elsewhere too.

    • A38 westbound in Staunton-on-Wye in Herefordshire at Church Road
    • A449 Malvern Wells in Worcestershire, from Green Lane to A4104
    • Flash flooding is also affecting A4440 Swinesherd Way in both directions around Whittington Road
    • Alum Rock Road in Birmingham is flooded at Langton Road.
    • Gresty Lane in Shavington, Crewe is affected from Gresty Green Road to Rope Lane
    • Maw Lane in both directions in Crewe from Sydney Road to Clay Lane
    • New Street in Bupton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire is affected by the closure of flood gates

  2. Flooded railway line affecting services

    Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Narborough and Hinckley, and as a result trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

    Trains between Birmingham/Nuneaton and Leicester have been cancelled until flood waters reside.

    CrossCountry services are expected to be affected until at least 18:00.

  4. Video: How long is the rain expected to last?

    A severe weather warning remains in place until 20:00 but after that it should be a cloudy night with some showers and lows of 3C (37F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  5. Live updates: Flash flooding hits the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    The West Midlands is experiencing some flash flooding due to severe rain.

    We'll bring you all the news, travel and all-important weather information.

