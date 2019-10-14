Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The organisers of a half-marathon have apologised to participants after it was cut short. About 11,000 runners at the Great Birmingham Run were told wet weather had forced organisers to reduce the distance by a mile. The people behind the run later said changes were made over a safety threat. The Great Run said in a statement the route was reduced after consultation with police to avoid Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston. "We can assure participants and spectators that their safety was not compromised at any point," the spokesperson added.
