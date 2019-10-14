Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Birmingham Run cut short over safety threat

    The organisers of a half-marathon have apologised to participants after it was cut short.

    Great Birmingham Run
    Copyright: BBC

    About 11,000 runners at the Great Birmingham Run were told wet weather had forced organisers to reduce the distance by a mile.

    The people behind the run later said changes were made over a safety threat.

    The Great Run said in a statement the route was reduced after consultation with police to avoid Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston.

    "We can assure participants and spectators that their safety was not compromised at any point," the spokesperson added.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It will be increasingly wet with heavy rain and highs of 13C (55F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

