Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses.

Video content Video caption: Train driver describes 'horrific' impact of trespassers Train driver describes 'horrific' impact of trespassers

On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.

British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.

Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.

