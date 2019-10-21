Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses. On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month. British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays. Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18. You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 21 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
'I see trespassers every month'
In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses.
On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.
British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.
Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 21 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
Envelope update
Severe congestion: A38 Staffordshire southbound
A38 Staffordshire southbound severe congestion, from A5127 to A5148.
A38 Staffordshire - Queues on A38 southbound from Streethay to Swinfen Island. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Early rain should clear leaving a cloudy day with some sunshine and highs of 13C (55F).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3A for .
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3a, M6 Toll, because of a lorry that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pollution 'triggers hundreds more heart attacks'
People also suffer more strokes and asthma attacks on days when air quality is poor, academics say.Read more
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.