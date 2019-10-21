Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I see trespassers every month'

    In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses.

    Video content

    Video caption: Train driver describes 'horrific' impact of trespassers

    On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.

    British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.

    Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.

    You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 21 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe congestion: A38 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38 Staffordshire southbound severe congestion, from A5127 to A5148.

    A38 Staffordshire - Queues on A38 southbound from Streethay to Swinfen Island. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Early rain should clear leaving a cloudy day with some sunshine and highs of 13C (55F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3A for .

    M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3a, M6 Toll, because of a lorry that's broken down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top