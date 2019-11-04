Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500 D Road.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane blocked and it's slow on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time