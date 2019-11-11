Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nuno Espirito Santo describes his Wolves side's performance as "amazing" after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Video content Video caption: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa: Nuno praises 'amazing' win Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa: Nuno praises 'amazing' win

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said his side paid for a lack of desire in their derby defeat at Wolves.

Already on the brink of reaching the Europa League knockout stages, Nuno's side are now unbeaten in seven Premier League matches and were worthy winners against out-of-sorts opponents.