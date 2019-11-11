Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nuno Espirito Santo describes his Wolves side's performance as "amazing" after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said his side paid for a lack of desire in their derby defeat at Wolves. Already on the brink of reaching the Europa League knockout stages, Nuno's side are now unbeaten in seven Premier League matches and were worthy winners against out-of-sorts opponents.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, from J11 for A460 to J10A for M54.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 southbound from J11, A460 (Cannock) to J10a M54, because of an accident.
Bodies of man and woman found at flat
Investigations are continuing after a man and a woman were found dead at a flat in Moseley, Birmingham.
The pair, both 28 and known to each other, were found at the Oxford Road property, where one of them lived, on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they had suffered serious injuries.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
It will be a windy day with some showers and highs of 9C (48F).
