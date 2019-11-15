Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

Water levels are expected to rise further today and will remain high for a number of days, the Environment Agency has warned.

There are flood warnings and flood alerts for most rivers in the region, with a peak expected this afternoon in most cases.

The river levels aren't expected to be quite as high as the ones we saw at the end of last month, but as you can see from this photo in Hereford this morning, they're pretty high.

The Met Office doesn't have any weather warnings for the coming days.