Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

London Bridge attacker Usman Khan came to the attention of counter-terrorism investigators because he was involved in a highly active cell around Stoke-on-Trent, part of a wider network of radicals then headed by the preacher Anjem Choudary.

West Midlands Police Copyright: West Midlands Police

MI5 and the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit had intelligence that a group of nine men from London, Cardiff and Stoke, including Khan, wanted to bomb the London Stock Exchange. The plot was supremely incompetent and amateur.

Khan also wanted to set up a terrorism training "madrassah", or school, in Kashmir to train a new generation of British militants to either fight out there or bring their skills home.

Khan and the others were convicted and jailed in 2012- and the ultimate dilemma for the authorities was whether the men were simply fantasists who, hopefully, would grow up.

