Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

London Bridge: Why was the attacker out of prison?
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
London Bridge attacker Usman Khan came to the attention of counter-terrorism investigators because he was involved in a highly active cell around Stoke-on-Trent, part of a wider network of radicals then headed by the preacher Anjem Choudary.
West Midlands PoliceCopyright: West Midlands Police
MI5 and the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit had intelligence that a group of nine men from London, Cardiff and Stoke, including Khan, wanted to bomb the London Stock Exchange. The plot was supremely incompetent and amateur.
Khan also wanted to set up a terrorism training "madrassah", or school, in Kashmir to train a new generation of British militants to either fight out there or bring their skills home.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
London Bridge: Why was the attacker out of prison?
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
London Bridge attacker Usman Khan came to the attention of counter-terrorism investigators because he was involved in a highly active cell around Stoke-on-Trent, part of a wider network of radicals then headed by the preacher Anjem Choudary.
MI5 and the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit had intelligence that a group of nine men from London, Cardiff and Stoke, including Khan, wanted to bomb the London Stock Exchange. The plot was supremely incompetent and amateur.
Khan also wanted to set up a terrorism training "madrassah", or school, in Kashmir to train a new generation of British militants to either fight out there or bring their skills home.
Khan and the others were convicted and jailed in 2012- and the ultimate dilemma for the authorities was whether the men were simply fantasists who, hopefully, would grow up.
You can read more on this story here.
London Bridge: Vigil to be held for attack victims
The Mayor of London is among those expected to attend a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge attack in the capital later.
Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon and 25-year-old Jack Merritt will be honoured in a remembrance service at Guildhall Yard.
A book of condolences will be opened at Guildhall Art Gallery and members of the public will be invited to lay flowers outside nearby Mansion House.
The service will take place at 11:00, less than a mile from Fishmongers' Hall, where convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, launched his attack on Friday.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
After a cold start it will be a dry and bright day with highs of 7C (45F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.