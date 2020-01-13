Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Labour leadership contenders are making their last pitches ahead of the deadline for nominations.

The candidates need to get the backing of 22 MPs and MEPs before 14:30 to make it onto the ballot.

Birmingham Yardley MP, Jess Phillips has reached the threshold, along with Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

All the candidates are facing calls from the Board of Deputies of British Jews to pledge action on anti-Semitism within the party.

Jess Phillips said she "absolutely endorsed all the pledges in full".

She tweeted: "We need to work hard to make the Labour Party a safe space once again for the Jewish community."