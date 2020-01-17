Mr Lankester, who has been in his post since July, said a rising number of businesses changing ownership had also put pressure on inspectors.

"As soon as they change their owners the FSA requires us to inspect them within 28 days," he added.

"That demand has been rising over the last three or four years, it has quadrupled in that time and so the demand has outstripped some of the resources we've had available."

Changes in legislation requiring authorities to look closely at how allergens are handled has also increased the amount of time they have to spend on an inspection.