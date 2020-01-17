Or do you just ignore those food hygiene ratings and enjoy your kebab no matter what the inspectors say?
How bad are things in Birmingham?
In a letter sent to the council a month ago, the FSA's chief executive Emily Miles said she was "extremely concerned
about the effectiveness of the food safety service being provided by Birmingham
City Council and about the potential risks to public health".
The FSA says the council has a "growing backlog" of more
than 1,000 overdue inspections for premises already rated - 70% of which are
deemed "high risk".
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It also says a further 1,200 premises are yet to receive a rating at all, 86% of which are likely to fall into the high-risk category
On top of all of this - it is estimating at least 1,000 new registrations will be made this year.
And in addition to its worries about inspections, the FSA has said it has concerns about a "reduction" in the number of complaints about hygiene that are being inspected.
So even the grubbiest takeaway might be getting away it.
Inspection problems
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is responsible for overseeing things to ensure food safety - but says “this is not occurring in Birmingham due to the underperformance in inspections and the shortfall in qualified officers”.
So not enough inspectors.
What is the council meant to do?
All
local authorities have a legal duty to enforce the Food Safety &
Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.
Councils can inspect a business at any
point and, after an inspection, the business will get a rating from 0-5,
with zero meaning “urgent improvement is necessary” and five showing a
premises is “very good”.
How
often a business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and
its previous record. Some premises might be inspected at least every six
months, others much less often.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Officers will offer help and advice on food safety. They can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.
In serious cases, this could be closing the premises or prosecution.
Thousands of food premises not inspected in Birmingham
Going out to eat is supposed to be a treat isn't it?
But if you go out to eat in Birmingham, there is a chance
you may find yourself somewhere where the food safety is completely unknown.
That is because more than 1,000 “high risk” food safety inspections have
been missed by Birmingham City Council, it has been revealed.
Live Reporting
By Sophie Madden
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Are there any other pressures?
Mr Lankester, who has been in his post since July, said a rising number of businesses changing ownership had also put pressure on inspectors.
"As soon as they change their owners the FSA requires us to inspect them within 28 days," he added.
"That demand has been rising over the last three or four years, it has quadrupled in that time and so the demand has outstripped some of the resources we've had available."
Changes in legislation requiring authorities to look closely at how allergens are handled has also increased the amount of time they have to spend on an inspection.
What has caused the problems?
That report, which went before Birmingham City Council's licensing committee on Wednesday, says staffing has been an issue.
It said 12 posts within the food safety service have been vacant, out of a full-time total of 24.
In an interview with BBC WM, the Interim Assistant Director for Regulation and Enforcement at Birmingham City Council Paul Lankester said it was something the council was tackling.
In April, he said, they brought in five new staff, and had been holding some vacancies because of financial issues at the council.
That is now out of the way, he said, and may bring in a further six dozen members of staff.
Have you ever complained about hygiene?
Have you complained about hygiene in a takeaway, cafe or restaurant?
Let us know got you riled.
Or do you just ignore those food hygiene ratings and enjoy your kebab no matter what the inspectors say?
How bad are things in Birmingham?
In a letter sent to the council a month ago, the FSA's chief executive Emily Miles said she was "extremely concerned about the effectiveness of the food safety service being provided by Birmingham City Council and about the potential risks to public health".
The FSA says the council has a "growing backlog" of more than 1,000 overdue inspections for premises already rated - 70% of which are deemed "high risk".
It also says a further 1,200 premises are yet to receive a rating at all, 86% of which are likely to fall into the high-risk category
On top of all of this - it is estimating at least 1,000 new registrations will be made this year.
And in addition to its worries about inspections, the FSA has said it has concerns about a "reduction" in the number of complaints about hygiene that are being inspected.
So even the grubbiest takeaway might be getting away it.
Inspection problems
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is responsible for overseeing things to ensure food safety - but says “this is not occurring in Birmingham due to the underperformance in inspections and the shortfall in qualified officers”.
So not enough inspectors.
What is the council meant to do?
All local authorities have a legal duty to enforce the Food Safety & Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.
Councils can inspect a business at any point and, after an inspection, the business will get a rating from 0-5, with zero meaning “urgent improvement is necessary” and five showing a premises is “very good”.
How often a business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record. Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.
Officers will offer help and advice on food safety. They can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.
In serious cases, this could be closing the premises or prosecution.
Thousands of food premises not inspected in Birmingham
Going out to eat is supposed to be a treat isn't it?
But if you go out to eat in Birmingham, there is a chance you may find yourself somewhere where the food safety is completely unknown.
That is because more than 1,000 “high risk” food safety inspections have been missed by Birmingham City Council, it has been revealed.
The details came from a Birmingham City Council licensing committee meeting earlier this week.
But it isn’t the first time there have been problems like this in Birmingham.
In 2018, consumer watchdog Which? said Birmingham was the UK's worst area for food hygiene, because not enough businesses were visited within 28 days of opening.