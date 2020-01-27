Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Sub Cummings earns Shrews Anfield replay

    BBC Sport

    Substitute Jason Cummings scored two goals against Liverpool as Shrewsbury Town staged a magnificent fightback from 2-0 down to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

    Delighted home fans in the sell-out crowd at Shrewsbury's Montgomery Waters Meadow staged a good-natured pitch invasion at full-time after a glorious comeback.

    Shrews players were mobbed as supporters celebrated the achievement of Ricketts's side - who sit 16th in the League One table - in holding the European champions.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It will be a chilly breezy day with sunny spells and highs of 8C (46F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

