Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Substitute Jason Cummings scored two goals against Liverpool as Shrewsbury Town staged a magnificent fightback from 2-0 down to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Delighted home fans in the sell-out crowd at Shrewsbury's Montgomery Waters Meadow staged a good-natured pitch invasion at full-time after a glorious comeback.

Shrews players were mobbed as supporters celebrated the achievement of Ricketts's side - who sit 16th in the League One table - in holding the European champions.