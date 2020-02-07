Live

M5 closed after body found on motorway

All times stated are UK

  1. Lane reopens on M5 northbound

    BBC News Travel

    One lane has reopened on the M5 northbound after an earlier incident.

    There's still queuing traffic on the approach to J1 with traffic also slow on the southbound carriageway in the area.

  2. Local roads busy due to M5 incident

    There's three miles of queuing traffic on the approach to an incident on the M5 northbound.

    The road continues to be closed from J1 for West Bromwich to the M6 interchange.

    There's also heavy congestion around local roads in Oldbury and along the diversion route approaching the Scott Arms in Great Barr.

  3. M6 reopens after construction vehicle cleared

    The M6 in Staffordshire has just be reopened after an earlier broken-down works vehicle.

    Drivers are being warned, however, that there's still 10 miles of queuing traffic in the area.

  4. Body found on M5

    The body of a man has been found on the M5 where the northbound carriageway is closed, police say.

    It's shut from J1 for West Bromwich to the M6 interchange.

    The death is being treated as unexplained, says the West Midlands force.

  5. Broken-down works vehicle causing M6 queues

    A works vehicle has broken down within J14 of the M6 northbound, closing the carriageway.

    Recovery workers are on site to repair the vehicle, says Highways England.

    Traffic is being diverted around the scene, with nearly 10 miles of queuing traffic on the approach.

  7. M6 northbound closed - miles of queuing traffic

    BBC News Travel

    There are severe delays on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire with the main carriageway closed at J14.

    Overnight works were due to finish at 06:00 but have overrun, said Highways England. A broken-down works vehicle is stuck.

    There's more than nine miles of queuing traffic in the area, with congestion back to J12.

