Midlands Live: Storm Ciara leaves its mark

Flood warnings have been issued for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley in Shropshire and the River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge near Nantwich.

BBC Weather Watchers/ Coldhilldip Copyright: BBC Weather Watchers/ Coldhilldip

Dozens of less serious flood alerts are also in place across the region with water likely to affect low-lying roads.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, said the Environment Agency.