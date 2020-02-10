Midlands Live: Storm Ciara leaves its mark

Flood warnings have been issued for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley in Shropshire and the River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge near Nantwich. Dozens of less serious flood alerts are also in place across the region with water likely to affect low-lying roads. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, said the Environment Agency.
By Vanessa Pearce
Flooding 'likely' across the region
Floodwater affecting bus services
Floodwater is affecting the B4098 Tamworth Road in Furnace End, Warwickshire.
The road is still passable to cars but buses are unable to serve nearby Devitts Green.
Fallen tree blocking M6 entry slip road
A fallen tree is blocking the entry slip road on to the M6 at the J3 Bedworth bypass.
There's slow traffic in the area.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, from J4 for A3400 Stratford Road Shirley to J3A for .
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queues on M42 southbound from J4, A3400 (Shirley) to J3a, M40 interchange, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J6 for A38 Tyburn Road.
M6 West Midlands - M6 partially blocked southbound at J6, A38 (Spaghetti Junction), because of debris on the road.
Storm Ciara: Hundreds still without power
About 400 properties are still without power across the West Midlands after Storm Ciara swept through the region.
Western Power Distribution said it had restored supplies to 115,000 customers in its area on Sunday with restorations still ongoing.
Flooding continues to cause problems for rail passengers on the West Coast Main Line, with no trains running north of Preston because of flooding at Carlisle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a break down.
Storm Ciara: Buses replace trains
Buses are replacing rail services between Wolverhampton and Stafford today after nine trees fell on rail tracks, said Network Rail.
Fallen trees were removed overnight but there's work still to do to fix damaged overhead wire equipment, it said.
Severe disruption: A531 Staffordshire eastbound
A531 Staffordshire eastbound severe disruption, from Wrinehill to Madeley.
A531 Staffordshire - A531 Main Road in Wrinehill blocked eastbound from the Wrinehill junction to the Madeley junction, because of flooding.
Storm Ciara: Revised rail services
Storm Ciara is still affecting rail travel across the region due to trees falling on to the overhead power lines.
Network Rail has been assessing damage to lines and passengers are urged to check their routes before travelling.
West Midlands Railway will not operate services between Stafford and Wolverhampton and Rugely to Walsall.
A revised hourly train service will also be in place between Crew and Stafford via Stoke-on-Trent.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
It will remain windy today with some showers and highs of 7C( 45F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.