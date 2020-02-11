HS2 gets go-ahead: The view from the Midlands - live

The wait for a final decision on HS2 has been a "nightmare," according to a councillor for a Warwickshire village that will be bisected by the rail route.

"About a tenth of our houses are now owned by HS2," said Burton Green parish councillor, Paddy Deeley.

"We've had ten years of uncertainty that we've all had to live with."

She said: "This decision has taken a lot longer than most people would have thought and I think most people now are actually glad that the decision has been made because all this uncertainty has been quite horrendous."

She added: "We just hope that they [HS2] deliver everything they've promised to ensure that this community has got some facilities that perhaps it didn't have before."