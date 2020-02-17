Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a blustery day with showers and strong westerly winds with highs of 10C (50F).
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A438 Herefordshire both ways
A438 Herefordshire both ways severe disruption, between Bodenham Road and B4224 Eign Road.
A438 Herefordshire - A438 Ledbury Road in Lower Bullingham closed and queues in both directions between the Bodenham Road junction and the B4224 Eign Road junction, because of flooding.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
City bridge inaccessible due to flooding
New Road and Worcester City Bridge are closed in both directions following rising flood waters.
Carrington Bridge is only accessible towards the Ketch only from the city centre.
Residents told to evacuate
Residents in parts of Hereford are being told to evacuate their homes ahead of an expected peak of the River Wye.
A severe flood warning has just been issued for the Wye at Blackmarstone as a result of heavy rainfall over the weekend.
It is the fifth severe flood warning in England - all of them in the West Midlands.
A rest centre has been opened at the Leisure Centre on Holmer Road.
Live floods updates
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
As five severe flood warnings remain in place we'll be bringing you all the latest information for the West Midlands.
