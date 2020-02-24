Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags along the gorge in Ironbridge, firstly to homes at risk in Jackfield.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Sand bags distributed in Ironbridge
River levels could reach 20-year peak
River levels in Shropshire could reach the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency is warning.
Flood defences have been deployed and roads closed around Shrewsbury and a severe flood warning issued - meaning a danger to life.
Defences have been put up on the River Severn at Frankwell and Coleham Head.