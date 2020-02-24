Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Sand bags distributed in Ironbridge

    Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags along the gorge in Ironbridge, firstly to homes at risk in Jackfield.

    View more on twitter

  2. River levels could reach 20-year peak

    River levels in Shropshire could reach the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency is warning.

    Flood defences have been deployed and roads closed around Shrewsbury and a severe flood warning issued - meaning a danger to life.

    Defences have been put up on the River Severn at Frankwell and Coleham Head.

    View more on twitter
Back to top