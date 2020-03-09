Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Birmingham.

Google Copyright: Google

The 41-year-old was attacked at about 18:15 on Saturday on Kinlet Avenue in Northfield, while gunshots rang out in the area.

No-one was injured in the shooting and police are tracing three suspects, two of whom may have made off in a silver car.