Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Birmingham. The 41-year-old was attacked at about 18:15 on Saturday on Kinlet Avenue in Northfield, while gunshots rang out in the area. No-one was injured in the shooting and police are tracing three suspects, two of whom may have made off in a silver car.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Man stabbed while sitting in parked car
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Birmingham.
The 41-year-old was attacked at about 18:15 on Saturday on Kinlet Avenue in Northfield, while gunshots rang out in the area.
No-one was injured in the shooting and police are tracing three suspects, two of whom may have made off in a silver car.
London Euston: Cable damage disruption continues
BBC News Travel
Damage to overhead wires is still causing disruption for passengers travelling to and from London Euston.
Avanti West Coast is running a reduced service and advised services are likely to be extremely busy.
Delays and alterations are expected on London Northwestern Services between London Euston and stations through the West Midlands.
All the lines were shut on Sunday. Network Rail said three out of the affected four lines have reopened but services will be reduced.
Coronavirus: School closes after staff member tests positive
Six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Coventry and Warwickshire, government figures show.
One patient is being treated at Coventry's University Hospital.
The risk to the general public "remains low," Lilz Gaulton, the city council's director of public health said.
A school in Staffordshire has shut after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
There are now four cases confirmed in the county.
St Gabriel's Catholic Primary and Pre-School in Tamworth says it'll be carrying out a thorough clean of the building.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Council has confirmed the city's first positive case.
The authority said it was in the process of contacting people who had been in close contact with the patient.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a dry start there will be some rain - some of it heavy at times.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.