Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus have been put in place, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

Shops selling non-essential goods are to close, with restrictions in place for at least three weeks.

Transport for West Midlands says only critical workers or people collecting essential food and medicines should be using public transport.

West Midlands Railway says extra carriages will be added to its busiest services following the introduction of a new reduced timetable.