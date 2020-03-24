Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Derailment causing train delays

    If you are expecting to use public transport today in order to get to work, a derailment in the Bromsgrove area is causing disruption.

    Delays and cancellations are expected until 12:00 GMT, said Network Rail.

  2. Strict new curbs on life introduced

    Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus have been put in place, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

    Shops selling non-essential goods are to close, with restrictions in place for at least three weeks.

    Transport for West Midlands says only critical workers or people collecting essential food and medicines should be using public transport.

    West Midlands Railway says extra carriages will be added to its busiest services following the introduction of a new reduced timetable.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.

    As the country is advised to stay at home we'll be bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos with us via email, Twitter or Facebook.

