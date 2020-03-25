Live
Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Hospital makes urgent appeal for catering staff
Oswestry’s Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital is making an urgent appeal for catering staff, because a dozen have had to go into self-isolation.
The quality of the food at the specialist orthopaedic hospital has been rated the best in the country in the Care Quality Commission’s Adult Inpatient Survey for 13 out of the last 14 years.
The shifts are between 06:00 and 19:00, seven days a week.
Council struggling with non-urgent calls
Cheshire East Council Is struggling to deal with the number of non-urgent enquiries.
It says its priority is to safeguard the most vulnerable, and keep frontline services going.
The authority said many general questions can be answered on its website.
RSC puts plays online
The Royal Shakespeare Company has made 17 productions available to watch online.
They include Richard II with David Tennant, Hamlet and Othello.
Disruption to rail services
The West Midlands Network is advising of more restrictions on the rail network.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos with us via email,Twitter or Facebook.