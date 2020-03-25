Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

Oswestry’s Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital is making an urgent appeal for catering staff, because a dozen have had to go into self-isolation.

The quality of the food at the specialist orthopaedic hospital has been rated the best in the country in the Care Quality Commission’s Adult Inpatient Survey for 13 out of the last 14 years.

The shifts are between 06:00 and 19:00, seven days a week.