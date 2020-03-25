Visualisation of coronavirus
Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

By Andy Giddings

  1. Hospital makes urgent appeal for catering staff

    Oswestry’s Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital is making an urgent appeal for catering staff, because a dozen have had to go into self-isolation.

    The quality of the food at the specialist orthopaedic hospital has been rated the best in the country in the Care Quality Commission’s Adult Inpatient Survey for 13 out of the last 14 years.

    Catering staff
    Copyright: RJAH

    The shifts are between 06:00 and 19:00, seven days a week.

  2. Council struggling with non-urgent calls

    Cheshire East Council Is struggling to deal with the number of non-urgent enquiries.

    It says its priority is to safeguard the most vulnerable, and keep frontline services going.

    Cheshire East Council
    Copyright: BBC

    The authority said many general questions can be answered on its website.

  3. RSC puts plays online

    The Royal Shakespeare Company has made 17 productions available to watch online.

    They include Richard II with David Tennant, Hamlet and Othello.

    RSC
    Copyright: RSC

