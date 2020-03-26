Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

A Herefordshire primary school is still planning to go ahead with its "celebration of learning" tomorrow, but will broadcast it on Facebook , because of the coronavirus.

When children broke up last week, the headteacher at Weobley Primary, Stephen Warrell, promised pupils it would go ahead.

A number of awards are due to be given out at the "golden assembly" and children will also have the chance to nominate a family member for a new award to celebrate the "new teaching army".