Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
By Andy Giddings
Baker makes sweet treats for hospital staff
BBC Radio Stoke
NHS workers in Warwickshire are getting a sweet treat, thanks to a woman from Leamington Spa.
Jess Mooney, who runs Bread of Life, is baking for the staff at Warwick Hospital.
She's getting them picked up and then they're being shared around doctors and nurses.
Airport could serve as mortuary
Birmingham Airport could serve as a mortuary during the coronavirus crisis.
The site said it was co-operating with authorities to find a "suitable location" if the need for the facility arose.
It emerged earlier this week that nearby leisure site the NEC could double as a field hospital, along with London's ExCeL Centre.
Coronavirus: People urged not to move house
Coronavirus won't hold up relief road
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Shrewsbury's north west relief road will not be seriously delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the leader of Shropshire Council has said.
A planning application for the road was due in May and it might have to wait to go before a planning committee if rules on gatherings are still in place then, but councillor Peter Nutting is confident all the necessary consultation can go ahead.
Mr Nutting also said there will likely be a planning inquiry and time has been allowed for that, but added: "We don’t see any need for a major delay."
The road will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in the West Midlands.
