Live
Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.