Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

The West Midlands police chief says claims Britain is becoming a "police state" due to coronavirus restrictions are "widely off the mark".

New guidance was issued to police on Thursday when officers were given powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to return home, following social distancing measures introduced by the government.

Officers have been told to take a "consistent" approach when ensuring people comply with emergency measures aimed at curbing coronavirus.

Ch Const Dave Thompson tweeted: "Officers and staff are doing their best and the public are following the advice."

But he conceded that in "a small number of cases" the deployment of police powers "could have been done differently".