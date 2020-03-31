Live
Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
'Police state' criticisms 'widely off the mark'
The West Midlands police chief says claims Britain is becoming a "police state" due to coronavirus restrictions are "widely off the mark".
New guidance was issued to police on Thursday when officers were given powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to return home, following social distancing measures introduced by the government.
Officers have been told to take a "consistent" approach when ensuring people comply with emergency measures aimed at curbing coronavirus.
Ch Const Dave Thompson tweeted: "Officers and staff are doing their best and the public are following the advice."
But he conceded that in "a small number of cases" the deployment of police powers "could have been done differently".
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.