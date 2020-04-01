Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook and Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Around the web: Latest coronavirus death toll figure
Express and Star
These headlines are from the Express and Star's website today:
Former MP fights coronavirus credit impact
BBC Politics
An unemployed former Labour MP is campaigning to stop people's credit scores being affected by deferred payments due to the coronavirus crisis.
Laura Smith, the ex-Crewe and Nantwich MP, out of work since December, wanted to reduce loan payments, but she found this could affect her credit score.
She has appealed to the government to stop penalties for the duration of the uncertain period.
Credit reference agency Experian has said those with concerns should contact lenders and ask about hardship options as soon as possible.
Mainly dry today with a small chance of rain
BBC Weather
Most of us will be looking at the weather from indoors but what you'll see today is a mainly cloudy, dry day with just the chance of some spots of rain in places. High: 9C (48F).
The cloud will stick around for much of tonight with light rain or drizzle for some but many will have a dry night. Low: 5C (41F).
Get a latest forecast for your area at any time from the BBC Weather website.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak for the West Midlands.
You can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook and let us know how you're coping at home for instance or any other issues you want to raise with us.