Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

An unemployed former Labour MP is campaigning to stop people's credit scores being affected by deferred payments due to the coronavirus crisis.

Laura Smith, the ex-Crewe and Nantwich MP, out of work since December, wanted to reduce loan payments, but she found this could affect her credit score.

She has appealed to the government to stop penalties for the duration of the uncertain period.

Credit reference agency Experian has said those with concerns should contact lenders and ask about hardship options as soon as possible.