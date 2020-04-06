Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

A man is due in court later over the death of Pavandeep Daudher.

The 19-year-old was fatally stabbed at a BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry, on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his left thigh.

Ethan Lilley, 22, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, has been charged with murder.