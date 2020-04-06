Signs praising the National Health Service (NHS)
Live

Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Man due in court over stab murder

    A man is due in court later over the death of Pavandeep Daudher.

    Pavandeep Daudher,
    The 19-year-old was fatally stabbed at a BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry, on Tuesday evening.

    A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his left thigh.

    Ethan Lilley, 22, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, has been charged with murder.

  2. Domestic abuse calls up 25% since lockdown

    The charity which runs the National Domestic Abuse helpline says it's seen a 25% increase in calls and online requests for help since the lockdown began.

    Woman at window
    Refuge says there's also been a daily rise in people accessing the helpline's website, and last week that figure was up by 150%.

    The West Midlands Deputy Chief Constable, Louisa Rolfe, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for domestic abuse, encouraged women and men facing abuse at home during lockdown to seek help.

    Quote Message: We would always seek to remove the perpetrator because often victims in their home where family, friends and neighbours can look out for the victim are much safer than if we remove them. However we do know in certain circumstances sometimes victims need to flee their home and we will be working with refuge providers to ensure that they have access to safe accommodation." from Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe West Midlands Police
    Deputy Chief Constable Louisa RolfeWest Midlands Police

  3. 'Huge challenge' ahead for region as Covid-19 cases rise

    Work on the new Nightingale hospital at the NEC near Birmingham is to be "accelerated" as the death toll for the region rises.

    Latest figures from hospital trusts show the region recorded a higher coronavirus death toll than London at the end of last week,

    NEC
    West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said while there was a "huge challenge" ahead, the region was ready.

    "All of our hospitals have prepared well, have capacity, so the reassuring thing for citizens is that at least there is available and appropriate medical care should they need it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest news on coronavirus for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

