Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

A group of singers in Wolverhampton have recorded a song which has raised thousands of pounds for NHS staff.

Voices For New Cross was created by Kelly Ward and Ash Wilde to help raise money for medical staff battling rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the city.

The cover of Cyndi Lauper's 1986 single True Colors was recorded by Kelly, Ryan Evans, Jade Alexandra, Lenny Francesca and rapper Alex-Is.