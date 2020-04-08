Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Man charged with attacking paramedic
A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding after a West Midlands Ambulance paramedic was punched in the face.
An ambulance was sent to an address in Coventry on Sunday, following reports of a man suffering breathing difficulties.
The paramedic suffered a broken jaw in an alleged attack and needed surgery.
AFC Telford join Jota in looking to the future
Andy Giddings
BBC News
The Wolves striker Diogo Jota, has been entertaining himself during lockdown by playing the Football Manager computer game.
The Guardian revealed he'd chosen to play as the manager of AFC Telford United and was into his 10th season with them.
So naturally, AFC Telford United had to create this photo, showing how things might look in the 2029/30 season.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news for the West Midlands.
