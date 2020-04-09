Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Vanessa Pearce
Consumers struggle to get refunds on cancelled holidays
British consumers say they are struggling to get refunds on cancelled holidays due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Newlyweds David and Natalie Rogers, from Dudley, saved for two years for their dream honeymoon safari trip in Kenya.
Their flight was on 15 March and although Kenya's prime minister announced quarantine measures and suspension of travel into the country on that day, neither the FCO nor Kenyan Airlines issued any advice.
The couple did make it to Kenya, but after only a few hours their flights were changed and they flew back to the UK the next morning.
Trust records more than 300 deaths
A West Midlands hospital trust has become the first in England to have recorded more than 300 deaths of patients with Covid-19.
University Hospitals Birmingham - which incorporates the QE, Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals - is the biggest trust in England, and has reported 306 deaths since the outbreak began.
The Royal Wolverhampton Trust has recorded 120, there have been 111 at Sandwell and West Birmingham and 106 at Dudley.
A Nightingale Hospital will be opened on Friday at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
Welcome to our live service for Thursday.
We'll be bringing you all the news for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.