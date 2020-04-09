Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

British consumers say they are struggling to get refunds on cancelled holidays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

David and Natalie Rogers Copyright: David and Natalie Rogers

Newlyweds David and Natalie Rogers, from Dudley, saved for two years for their dream honeymoon safari trip in Kenya.

Their flight was on 15 March and although Kenya's prime minister announced quarantine measures and suspension of travel into the country on that day, neither the FCO nor Kenyan Airlines issued any advice.

The couple did make it to Kenya, but after only a few hours their flights were changed and they flew back to the UK the next morning.

You can read more on this story here.