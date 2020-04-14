Nightingale Hospital, Birmingham
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Chilly start turning dry and sunny

    BBC Weather

    After the chilly start, we're in for a dry day with mainly clear skies bringing plenty of sunshine. High: 13C/55F.

    Wolverhampton
    Copyright: Les at Large

    Then a fine evening turning into a dry night with mainly clear skies which will lead to it turning chilly again. Low: 2C/36F.

    You can get a latest forecast at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.

  2. The 400-year-old windmill being lit up for the NHS

    Video content

    Video caption: Chesterton Windmill illuminated in support of NHS workers

    Chesterton Windmill is being illuminated every night during pandemic.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak today in the West Midlands.

    You can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.

