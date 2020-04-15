Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

After a chilly night with some frost we're in for a dry, sunny day with light winds. It should be warmer than the last couple of days. High: 17C/63F.

The good weather will continue through this evening and tonight is set to stay dry with mainly clear spells, meaning it'll turn cool again. Low: 3C/37F.

