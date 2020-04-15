Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Weather: Warmer day ahead
BBC Weather
After a chilly night with some frost we're in for a dry, sunny day with light winds. It should be warmer than the last couple of days. High: 17C/63F.
The good weather will continue through this evening and tonight is set to stay dry with mainly clear spells, meaning it'll turn cool again. Low: 3C/37F.
Get a latest forecast at any other time from the BBC Weather website.
Make a Difference: Foodbank 'desperately short' of items
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Worcester Foodbank has said it is "desperately short" of some items and less than a week away from running out of them.
Tinned potatoes, tinned meat, UHT milk, UHT juice, mashed potatoes, cereals, cream crackers, tinned spaghetti and small packets of washing powder are requested if possible.
People can donate at supermarket collection bins or deliver directly to the foodbank when it is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1100 and 1400.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as other stories for today.
You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.