Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Allen Cook

  1. Weather: Warmer day ahead

    BBC Weather

    After a chilly night with some frost we're in for a dry, sunny day with light winds. It should be warmer than the last couple of days. High: 17C/63F.

    Pembridge
    Copyright: CountryMouse

    The good weather will continue through this evening and tonight is set to stay dry with mainly clear spells, meaning it'll turn cool again. Low: 3C/37F.

    Get a latest forecast at any other time from the BBC Weather website.

  2. Make a Difference: Foodbank 'desperately short' of items

    BBC Hereford and Worcester

    Worcester Foodbank has said it is "desperately short" of some items and less than a week away from running out of them.

    Tinned potatoes, tinned meat, UHT milk, UHT juice, mashed potatoes, cereals, cream crackers, tinned spaghetti and small packets of washing powder are requested if possible.

    People can donate at supermarket collection bins or deliver directly to the foodbank when it is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1100 and 1400.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as other stories for today.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.

