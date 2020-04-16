Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Major takeaway chains in the UK have announced limited reopening programmes after closing during the coronavirus lockdown.

They include Burger King and KFC - certain restaurants around the country will open for delivery only.

Burger King is to reopen four restaurants, including one in Coventry, with a pared-down menu.

KFC said it had reopened 11 UK restaurants in the past week for delivery only, with a limited menu, including ones in Birmingham and Tamworth.

Government guidelines state that while restaurants and pubs have to close, they can prepare food for collection or delivery.