Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Major UK takeaway chains start to reopen
BBC Business News
Major takeaway chains in the UK have announced limited reopening programmes after closing during the coronavirus lockdown.
They include Burger King and KFC - certain restaurants around the country will open for delivery only.
Burger King is to reopen four restaurants, including one in Coventry, with a pared-down menu.
KFC said it had reopened 11 UK restaurants in the past week for delivery only, with a limited menu, including ones in Birmingham and Tamworth.
Government guidelines state that while restaurants and pubs have to close, they can prepare food for collection or delivery.
Weather: Fine, sunny and warmer today
BBC Weather
Another fine, mostly sunny day today, after the cool start. It'll turn quite warm by this afternoon when it'll also start to turn a bit more cloudy. High: 20C (68F).
Then we're in for a fine evening followed by a dry night with mainly clear skies to begin with, although it could turn cloudy in the early hours with the chance of the odd shower. Low: 7C (45F).
You can get latest forecasts for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.
Ministers to back three-week lockdown extension
Labour says it will support an extension but calls for details on how and when the lockdown will end.Read more
Homelessness charity in lockdown camp-out to raise funds
A homelessness charity is calling on people to join a camp-out in their own homes to raise funds as part of an emergency appeal to keep it afloat.
The Birmingham-based Sifa Fireside is looking to raise £50,000 over the coming months in its #SIFASurvives appeal, prompted by a drop in income it said was due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Sifa provides a number of services targeted at vulnerable and homeless adults.
Its Big Brummie Camp Out will take place on the Early May Bank Holiday on Friday 8 May.
The charity urged people to pitch a tent in the garden or just create a "cushion castle in the living room".
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Thursday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.
You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.