Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Allen Cook

  1. Major UK takeaway chains start to reopen

    BBC Business News

    Major takeaway chains in the UK have announced limited reopening programmes after closing during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Burger King sign
    They include Burger King and KFC - certain restaurants around the country will open for delivery only.

    Burger King is to reopen four restaurants, including one in Coventry, with a pared-down menu.

    KFC said it had reopened 11 UK restaurants in the past week for delivery only, with a limited menu, including ones in Birmingham and Tamworth.

    Government guidelines state that while restaurants and pubs have to close, they can prepare food for collection or delivery.

  2. Weather: Fine, sunny and warmer today

    BBC Weather

    Another fine, mostly sunny day today, after the cool start. It'll turn quite warm by this afternoon when it'll also start to turn a bit more cloudy. High: 20C (68F).

    Barlaston
    Then we're in for a fine evening followed by a dry night with mainly clear skies to begin with, although it could turn cloudy in the early hours with the chance of the odd shower. Low: 7C (45F).

    You can get latest forecasts for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.

  4. Homelessness charity in lockdown camp-out to raise funds

    A homelessness charity is calling on people to join a camp-out in their own homes to raise funds as part of an emergency appeal to keep it afloat.

    The Birmingham-based Sifa Fireside is looking to raise £50,000 over the coming months in its #SIFASurvives appeal, prompted by a drop in income it said was due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    Family in a tent
    Sifa provides a number of services targeted at vulnerable and homeless adults.

    Its Big Brummie Camp Out will take place on the Early May Bank Holiday on Friday 8 May.

    The charity urged people to pitch a tent in the garden or just create a "cushion castle in the living room".

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Thursday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.

