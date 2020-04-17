Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

A student has been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules after driving to Coventry from Sheffield to give a friend a lift, police say.

The 20-year-old admitted driving down the M1 and had been planning on taking the passenger to Heathrow airport to save him taxi money.

Officers were on patrol in Coventry city centre at 10:15 today when they pulled over a car being driven erratically.

The car was stopped in Corporation Street and the driver was handed an on-the-spot fine, advised about his behaviour during the health crisis, and told to return to his Yorkshire home, West Midlands Police said.