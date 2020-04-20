Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

An image showing cars at a Staffordshire park has been shared by police , sparking a debate about current social distancing guidance.

South Staffordshire Police Copyright: South Staffordshire Police

South Staffordshire Police said officers had spent time "educating those turning up to enjoy the sunny weather" at Highgate Common near Wombourne, over the weekend.

One Facebook user posted on the force's page: "There is mixed messages from the government as I’m sure I heard you can drive somewhere to take your daily exercise as long as you practice the distancing guidelines."

Others posted they should all have been arrested.

Some forces have been criticised for going too far when trying to ensure people follow the rules.