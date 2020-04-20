Signs praising the National Health Service (NHS)
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester;BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Vanessa Pearce

  1. Cars pack beauty spot car park

    An image showing cars at a Staffordshire park has been shared by police, sparking a debate about current social distancing guidance.

    Highgate Common
    Copyright: South Staffordshire Police

    South Staffordshire Police said officers had spent time "educating those turning up to enjoy the sunny weather" at Highgate Common near Wombourne, over the weekend.

    One Facebook user posted on the force's page: "There is mixed messages from the government as I’m sure I heard you can drive somewhere to take your daily exercise as long as you practice the distancing guidelines."

    Others posted they should all have been arrested.

    Some forces have been criticised for going too far when trying to ensure people follow the rules.

  2. Nine masts attacked amid 5G coronavirus claims

    Nine phone masts have now been attacked across the West Midlands, a police chief said.

    Phone mask
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Attacks have occurred across the UK after claims were made about the technology.

    Speaking at a West Midlands Combined Authority meeting David Jamieson called on the public to report any suspicious behaviour around the masts.

    The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has said there is no credible evidence that 5G is linked to coronavirus.

  3. Coronavirus: Painting portraits of life under lockdown

    Marian McNamee

    BBC CWR

    Spending more time at home inspired watercolour artist Hazel Lowndes to start keeping a diary.

    But her diary is a series of humorous paintings portraying life under lockdown.

    The Coventry teacher has captured the humour in moments from everyday life, such as putting out the bins and going out for exercise.

    She hopes to put the paintings into a little book.

  5. Welcome to our live page for the Midlands.

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    It's the start of another week in lockdown and also the restart of home schooling for a lot of people.

    If you have stories of home schooling or of anything you want to share with us please get in touch.

    You can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.

