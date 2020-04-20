Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester;BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester;BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Cars pack beauty spot car park
An image showing cars at a Staffordshire park has been shared by police, sparking a debate about current social distancing guidance.
South Staffordshire Police said officers had spent time "educating those turning up to enjoy the sunny weather" at Highgate Common near Wombourne, over the weekend.
One Facebook user posted on the force's page: "There is mixed messages from the government as I’m sure I heard you can drive somewhere to take your daily exercise as long as you practice the distancing guidelines."
Others posted they should all have been arrested.
Some forces have been criticised for going too far when trying to ensure people follow the rules.
Nine masts attacked amid 5G coronavirus claims
Nine phone masts have now been attacked across the West Midlands, a police chief said.
Attacks have occurred across the UK after claims were made about the technology.
Speaking at a West Midlands Combined Authority meeting David Jamieson called on the public to report any suspicious behaviour around the masts.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has said there is no credible evidence that 5G is linked to coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Painting portraits of life under lockdown
Marian McNamee
BBC CWR
Spending more time at home inspired watercolour artist Hazel Lowndes to start keeping a diary.
But her diary is a series of humorous paintings portraying life under lockdown.
The Coventry teacher has captured the humour in moments from everyday life, such as putting out the bins and going out for exercise.
She hopes to put the paintings into a little book.
What's the weather got in store?
BBC Weather
It will be a fine and dry day today with generous amounts of sunshine and highs of 17C (63°F).
Welcome to our live page for the Midlands.
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
It's the start of another week in lockdown and also the restart of home schooling for a lot of people.
If you have stories of home schooling or of anything you want to share with us please get in touch.
You can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.