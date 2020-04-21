Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

About 20,000 Jaguar Land Rover workers - half of its staff - have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The car giant employs about 40,000 globally, including at plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull and headquarters at Gaydon, Warwickshire.

All production was suspended last month, in response to the outbreak.

The firm said its executive leadership team would also defer salary payments for the next three months.

