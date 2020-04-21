A woman walks past graffiti calling on people to wash their hands during the Covid-19
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Vanessa Pearce

  1. Jaguar Land Rover furloughs half of workforce

    About 20,000 Jaguar Land Rover workers - half of its staff - have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Jaguar Land Rover
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The car giant employs about 40,000 globally, including at plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull and headquarters at Gaydon, Warwickshire.

    All production was suspended last month, in response to the outbreak.

    The firm said its executive leadership team would also defer salary payments for the next three months.

    You can read more on the story here.

