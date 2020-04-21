Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Jaguar Land Rover furloughs half of workforce
About 20,000 Jaguar Land Rover workers - half of its staff - have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The car giant employs about 40,000 globally, including at plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull and headquarters at Gaydon, Warwickshire.
All production was suspended last month, in response to the outbreak.
The firm said its executive leadership team would also defer salary payments for the next three months.
You can read more on the story here.
Good morning
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to Tuesday's live page, bringing you all the latest news across the West Midlands
If there's a story you think we should be looking at please contact us via email, Twitter and Facebook.