Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM;BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM;BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Refuse workes report big increase in rubbish
Refuse collectors are seeing a huge increase in the amount of rubbish being left out.
Veolia said household waste had increased by 27% and garden waste by nearly 200%, with people forced to stay at home.
The company is still collecting garden waste in Shropshire and said it was able to cope, but warned the pressure on its collectors is increasing.
Police force facing £3.3m loss
West Midlands Police expects to lose more than £3.3m due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's losing £500,00 because of not being needed at football matches or airports and also has had to spend £1m on personal, protective equipment for officers out working.
Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said the cost of officers working from home was also a big factor.
Flooding debate delayed again
A government debate on flooding in Worcestershire has been postponed again.
The discussion was due to be held last month but was held up when parliament rose early for Easter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The debate had been rearranged to take place this week, but with Westminster business being cut back as part of the lockdown, it's been further delayed.
Good morning
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to Wednesday's live page, bringing you all the latest news across the West Midlands.
If there's a story you think we should be looking at please contact us via email,Twitter and Facebook.