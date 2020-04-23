Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
B&Q reopens stores after coronavirus shutdown
Some UK businesses are starting to reopen shops and sites after learning to adapt to lockdown.Read more
Domestic abuse victims 'have no escape' during lockdown
Phil Mackie
BBC News
Charities fear domestic abuse victims are unable to seek the help they need because they cannot escape their partners during lockdown.
West Midlands Police has made 400 domestic abuse arrests in the past fortnight but officers fear crimes may go unreported.
The BBC followed a team of specialist officers trying to deal with the problem.
Among those filmed was a man being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and children.
Birmingham midwives' volunteer army to the rescue
Cath Mackie
BBC News
A team of midwives from the West Midlands has been overwhelmed by the response to a call for washable uniform bags for NHS staff.
About 4,000 bags have been made and donated so far by volunteers who are also making headbands for face masks.
Mum and daughter's lockdown walks in fancy dress
Marian McNamee
BBC CWR
A woman says she's putting smiles on faces and raising morale during lockdown by wearing fancy dress on walks with her daughter.
Kitten Von Mew in the village of Bearley in Warwickshire is coming up with a new costume a day for their exercise.
