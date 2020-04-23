Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

UK lockdown - Traffic moves through Gravelly Hill Interchange, junction 6 of the M6 motorway where it meets the A38 Aston Expressway
Vanessa Pearce

  2. Domestic abuse victims 'have no escape' during lockdown

    Phil Mackie

    BBC News

    Charities fear domestic abuse victims are unable to seek the help they need because they cannot escape their partners during lockdown.

    West Midlands Police has made 400 domestic abuse arrests in the past fortnight but officers fear crimes may go unreported.

    The BBC followed a team of specialist officers trying to deal with the problem.

    Among those filmed was a man being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and children.

    Video content

    Video caption: Domestic abuse victims 'have no escape' during lockdown

  3. Birmingham midwives' volunteer army to the rescue

    Cath Mackie

    BBC News

    A team of midwives from the West Midlands has been overwhelmed by the response to a call for washable uniform bags for NHS staff.

    About 4,000 bags have been made and donated so far by volunteers who are also making headbands for face masks.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Birmingham midwives' volunteer army to the rescue

  4. Mum and daughter's lockdown walks in fancy dress

    Marian McNamee

    BBC CWR

    A woman says she's putting smiles on faces and raising morale during lockdown by wearing fancy dress on walks with her daughter.

    Kitten Von Mew in the village of Bearley in Warwickshire is coming up with a new costume a day for their exercise.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Mum and daughter's lockdown walks in fancy dress

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to Thursday's live stream, bringing you all the latest news across the West Midlands.

    If there's a story you think we should be looking at, please contact us via email,Twitter and Facebook.

