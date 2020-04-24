Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Good morning and welcome to our live page for the West Midlands.

    We'll bring you the latest news, pictures and analysis.

    If there's a story you think we should be looking at please contact us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top