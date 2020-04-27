Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Allen Cook
Buildings damaged in industrial blaze
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Warehouses have been left badly damaged after a fire at an industrial estate.
Five fire crews battled the blaze last night on Oak Drive, Hartlebury, near Stourport, Worcestershire.
The fire service said crews would check the site again today and hasn't revealed what caused the fire.
City's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients'
Birmingham's NHS Nightingale hospital was opened by Prince William on 16 April.Read more
Weather: Dull, cloudy and rain around
BBC Weather
A change to the weather this week as Monday's set to be pretty grey with largely cloudy skies and the chance of rain at times. Cooler than Sunday with a high of 13C (55F).
The grey theme's set to continue tonight with lots of cloud and patchy rain which could develop into heavier showers. Low: 7C (45F).
Keep up-to-date on your local forecast with the BBC Weather website.
Man killed at shopping centre
BBC News England
A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a shopping centre.
Police were called to West Cross Shopping Centre in Smethwick, West Midlands, at about 16:40 on Sunday.
The man had suffered knife injuries and died before he could be taken to hospital in an air ambulance.
West Midlands Police urged people not to share mobile phone footage circulating on social media which shows a man falling to the floor after being struck in the chest.
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.
You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email,Twitter and Facebook.