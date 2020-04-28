Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
New A&E figures shed light on early days of lockdown
Attendances at Worcestershire's A&E departments dropped by more than a third during the first week of the coronavirus lockdown.
That included a 50% fall in the number of patients turning up at A&E by themselves.
There were also more than 7,000 cancelled appointments, and by the last day of March, the county's acute hospitals had more than 352 unoccupied beds.
At the same time, around a fifth of staff were off work.
Large fire at skip hire business
Firefighters spent two hours battling a rubbish fire at Shropshire Skips in Telford last night.
Eight fire engines were called out to the Halesfield industrial estate at 19:45 and people living nearby were asked to close their doors and windows.
In addition, one lane of the nearby A442 had to be closed.
Here are some fire service photos from the scene:
Peter Pan staff get hooks into NHS scrubs
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Theatre workers have swapped producing Peter Pan costumes for gowns and scrubs for NHS staff.
The team from Birmingham Rep's wardrobe department are making the clothing in their own homes.
One of them, Caroline Mirfin, from Hampton-in-Arden, said they were keen to do their bit, and could make scrubs in three to four hours.
The theatre's now setting up public drop-off points to increase the supply of fabric to work with.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in the West Midlands as well as covering other news stories.
You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email,Twitter and Facebook.