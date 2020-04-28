Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Attendances at Worcestershire's A&E departments dropped by more than a third during the first week of the coronavirus lockdown.

That included a 50% fall in the number of patients turning up at A&E by themselves.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

There were also more than 7,000 cancelled appointments, and by the last day of March, the county's acute hospitals had more than 352 unoccupied beds.

At the same time, around a fifth of staff were off work.