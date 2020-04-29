Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Flower lovers locked out of a huge garden due to the coronavirus pandemic can see the colourful blooms online instead.

Each April, the Trentham Estate, in Stoke-on-Trent, normally receives about 80,000 visitors to its gardens.

Annually, visitor numbers top three million, but for now the garden gates are locked.

That also meant the 12 members of staff who planted 200,000 bulbs for the Spring Bulb Festival were unable to see the end result.

So the Trentham Estate commissioned a series of videos and photographs to post on its website.

The 725-acre estate was owned for more than 400 years by the Dukes of Sutherland, and has undergone a major regeneration programme since 2003.