Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Allen Cook

  1. Trentham Estate puts its blooms online

    John Bray

    BBC News

    Flower lovers locked out of a huge garden due to the coronavirus pandemic can see the colourful blooms online instead.

    Video content

    Video caption: The Trentham Estate puts its blooms online after Covid-19 lockdown

    Each April, the Trentham Estate, in Stoke-on-Trent, normally receives about 80,000 visitors to its gardens.

    Annually, visitor numbers top three million, but for now the garden gates are locked.

    That also meant the 12 members of staff who planted 200,000 bulbs for the Spring Bulb Festival were unable to see the end result.

    So the Trentham Estate commissioned a series of videos and photographs to post on its website.

    The 725-acre estate was owned for more than 400 years by the Dukes of Sutherland, and has undergone a major regeneration programme since 2003.

  3. Weather: Rain expected mixed with sunny skies

    BBC Weather

    Mainly cloudy to start today with bands of rain expected later this morning.

    They should clear by the middle of the afternoon with sunny skies afterwards. High: 12C (54F).

    Kinver
    Copyright: KinverSteve

    Then turning cloudy again this evening with further bands of rain due to appear after sunset before turning drier towards dawn. Low: 6C (43F).

    Get a latest forecast for your area at any other time from the BBC Weather website.

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Wednesday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.

