A woman walks past graffiti calling on people to wash their hands during the Covid-19
Live

Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: A day of showers

    BBC Weather

    It's been a brighter start compared with yesterday for parts of the West Midlands, but there'll be scattered showers with mainly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. High: 12C (54F).

    Congleton this morning
    Copyright: Dawn Treader

    Those scattered showers will then continue through tonight with a few clear, dry spells mixed in. Low: 6C (43F).

    Get a latest forecast for your area at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Thursday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email,Twitter and Facebook.

