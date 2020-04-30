Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

It's been a brighter start compared with yesterday for parts of the West Midlands, but there'll be scattered showers with mainly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. High: 12C (54F).

Dawn Treader Copyright: Dawn Treader

Those scattered showers will then continue through tonight with a few clear, dry spells mixed in. Low: 6C (43F).

Get a latest forecast for your area at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.