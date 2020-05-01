Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Allen Cook
Weather: Mixed bag of sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
Today's going to see a mixture of sunshine and showers with the chance the rain could turn heavier this afternoon. High: 14C (57F).
Those showers will mostly ease after sunset with just the odd one lingering through the night. Low: 5C (41F).
Head to the BBC Weather website at any time for a latest forecast for your area.
Large scrapyard fire in Birmingham
A large scrapyard fire is being tackled by dozens of firefighters in Birmingham this morning.
West Midlands Fire Service tweeted just after 08:15 it had five crews at the site on Aston Church Road, Nechells.
It said people should avoid the area.
The number of people known to have had the virus and recovered passes an encouraging milestone.Follow
Virtual maypole dancing in lockdown
BBC News England
An ancient tradition to celebrate May Day is bringing people together during lockdown.
People across England, including in Worcestershire, are posting videos of maypole dancing online to celebrate the coming of summer.
Claire Butler, who is behind the online revival, said it gave people "a shared sense of togetherness".
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.
