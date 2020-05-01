Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Today's going to see a mixture of sunshine and showers with the chance the rain could turn heavier this afternoon. High: 14C (57F).

Pringle Copyright: Pringle Ross-on-Wye this morning Image caption: Ross-on-Wye this morning

Those showers will mostly ease after sunset with just the odd one lingering through the night. Low: 5C (41F).

Head to the BBC Weather website at any time for a latest forecast for your area.