Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Footfall on high streets decreases

    BBC Business News

    The number of shoppers visiting UK High Streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell at its fastest rate ever in April as the lockdown forced people to stay indoors.

    Almost empty High Street
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Footfall fell by more than 80% after all but essential shops closed their doors, according to footfall analysts Springboard.

    At 20 smaller town centres, including Kenilworth and Dudley, footfall decreased by less than 60%.

    Meanwhile, major city centres such as Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London were among the 20 areas that saw the biggest drops in footfall.

    "The overriding focus on safe shopping and the greater emphasis on community that has come to the fore means that trips to larger towns and cities have been curtailed," a spokesman said.

  2. Bentley Motors staff back at work

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Staff at Bentley Motors headquarters in Crewe are returning to work this week after a seven week lay-off.

    New safety measures will be in place including compulsory mask wearing.

    Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark says a lot of care has been taken in the planning.

    Bentley Motors
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Weather: A breezy and dry day ahead

    BBC Weather

    It's going to be breezy but it should remain dry with some sunshine, although cloud may appear this afternoon.

    Highs of 10C (50F) and lows of a chilly 1C (34F).

    There's more on BBC Weather.

    A weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown

    A BBC investigation uncovers evidence that some sex workers are travelling around the country, despite lockdown.

  5. Good morning from Midlands Live

    Hello and welcome to the Midlands Live page.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest news, travel and weather until 18:00.

    You can reach us via Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top