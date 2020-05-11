Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The number of shoppers visiting UK High Streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell at its fastest rate ever in April as the lockdown forced people to stay indoors.

Footfall fell by more than 80% after all but essential shops closed their doors, according to footfall analysts Springboard.

At 20 smaller town centres, including Kenilworth and Dudley, footfall decreased by less than 60%.

Meanwhile, major city centres such as Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London were among the 20 areas that saw the biggest drops in footfall.

"The overriding focus on safe shopping and the greater emphasis on community that has come to the fore means that trips to larger towns and cities have been curtailed," a spokesman said.