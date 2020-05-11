Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Footfall on high streets decreases
The number of shoppers visiting UK High Streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell at its fastest rate ever in April as the lockdown forced people to stay indoors.
Footfall fell by more than 80% after all but essential shops closed their doors, according to footfall analysts Springboard.
At 20 smaller town centres, including Kenilworth and Dudley, footfall decreased by less than 60%.
Meanwhile, major city centres such as Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London were among the 20 areas that saw the biggest drops in footfall.
"The overriding focus on safe shopping and the greater emphasis on community that has come to the fore means that trips to larger towns and cities have been curtailed," a spokesman said.
Bentley Motors staff back at work
Staff at Bentley Motors headquarters in Crewe are returning to work this week after a seven week lay-off.
New safety measures will be in place including compulsory mask wearing.
Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark says a lot of care has been taken in the planning.
Weather: A breezy and dry day ahead
It's going to be breezy but it should remain dry with some sunshine, although cloud may appear this afternoon.
Highs of 10C (50F) and lows of a chilly 1C (34F).
There's more on BBC Weather.
Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown
A BBC investigation uncovers evidence that some sex workers are travelling around the country, despite lockdown.
Good morning from Midlands Live
Hello and welcome to the Midlands Live page.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, travel and weather until 18:00.
