Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Coronavirus: How have independent shopkeepers been faring?
Rebecca Woods
BBC News
From breaking up fights among shoppers to battling to keep shelves filled, the independent shopkeepers who have been allowed to open have faced many challenges since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The BBC went to three high streets in Birmingham to see how businesses have fared.
Mark Healey, manager at a butchers, described watching in amazement as customers grappled for the last bit of meat in the fridge.
"There were bodies everywhere fighting for a pack of chicken breasts," he recalls. "It was hairy."
You can read more on the story here.
'They were fighting for a pack of chicken breasts'
By Rebecca Woods
BBC News
How high street independent shops have battled to stay loyal to customers during the pandemic.Read more
'I'm scared to go out after lockdown'
By Jessica Labhart
Broadcast Journalist, BBC News
Some people with dementia say they have lost confidence.Read more
Coronavirus: Stations put crowd-control measures in place
Tom Burridge
Transport correspondent
New measures have been deployed on trains and at stations amid fears that more people might use public transport to return to work in England this week.
Train operators are already planning to limit numbers boarding specific services. Passengers could be prevented from boarding a train or entering a platform if there are already too many people.
Avanti West Coast has said it would not allow carriages to be more than a third full.
The rail company, which runs services linking Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester, is also encouraging people to wear face coverings when they travel.
