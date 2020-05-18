Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

From breaking up fights among shoppers to battling to keep shelves filled, the independent shopkeepers who have been allowed to open have faced many challenges since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The BBC went to three high streets in Birmingham to see how businesses have fared.

Mark Healey, manager at a butchers, described watching in amazement as customers grappled for the last bit of meat in the fridge.

"There were bodies everywhere fighting for a pack of chicken breasts," he recalls. "It was hairy."

