Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

What do the new classrooms look like?
A primary school in Stoke-on-Trent has released a video for parents and pupils showing them the social distancing and safety measures that have been put in place for reopening.
Sandon Primary Academy's vice-principal, Gemma Willdigg, who fronts the seven-minute film, said it would help parents make an informed decision about whether to send their children back to school.
Measures include sanitising books, limiting pupil numbers and markers to help maintain two-metre distancing.
While most schools have remained open for key workers' children, today marks the first time other children in a handful of year groups will be able to return.
Scouts lend school outdoor classroom
Some schools across England have had to be creative with the little space they have to be able to have fewer children in each classroom due to social distancing.
At St Lawrence CE Primary School in Church Stretton, Shropshire, a local scout group helped them find a solution.
The 2nd Longmynd Scouts lent the school an events marquee and helped staff put it up next to the school to make an outdoor classroom.
