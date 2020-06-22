Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Man and partner due in court over death of boy

    A man is due in court later charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after his six-year-old son died from head injuries.

    Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was found unresponsive at a house on Cranmore Road, Shirley, in Solihull, on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

    Thomas Hughes, 27, and his partner Emma Austin, 31, who both lived at the address, face the same charge.

    They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top