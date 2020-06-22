Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is due in court later charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after his six-year-old son died from head injuries.

West Midlands Police Copyright: West Midlands Police

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was found unresponsive at a house on Cranmore Road, Shirley, in Solihull, on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

Thomas Hughes, 27, and his partner Emma Austin, 31, who both lived at the address, face the same charge.

They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.