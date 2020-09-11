It came as a bit of a shock that senior NHS leaders in the West Midlands region had a meeting yesterday where they discussed implementing a vaccine by the middle of October.

In Herefordshire and Worcestershire they were talking about 164,000 doses over a period of 14 weeks. And in Staffordshire they were talking about 600,000 doses.

How can this happen? We don't know.

They've actually been manufacturing these vaccines as they go along, trying to get the approval for the vaccines, and I understand that Staffordshire's Keele University is one of the sites.

But it's probably not that feasible, because there could well be hiccups with the vaccines themselves and there's also a logistical problem. They've got to get through all the flu vaccines before then.