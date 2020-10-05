Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Allen Cook
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 southbound in Staffordshire at J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a breakdown.
'Outstanding' Aston Villa thump champions Liverpool
BBC Sport
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said his side "never dreamed of getting a result like this" after they stunned champions Liverpool with a 7-2 victory.
New signing Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals in one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.
Smith added: "The performance was outstanding from start to finish. We created an awful lot of chances against an exceptional defence and team. We had to work very hard."
Allen Cook
