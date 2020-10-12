Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Latest figures show that Walsall had 138 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people - the second highest figure in the West Midlands.

With an announcement due later from Prime Minister Boris Johnson about new restrictions, the Conservative MP for Walsall North, Eddie Hughes, has said he would welcome any support restrictions would bring.

"If this is deemed necessary by the government then I would welcome the extra support that comes with it. For example, if we were to benefit from extra testing for constituents then that would be fantastic," he said.

"If there was a restriction on households mixing, that would be a way of controlling the spread but not impacting on businesses, so I'm hoping we're at the lower level of any restrictions that come in."